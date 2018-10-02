Proposed federal legislation that would require the U.S. Forest Service to spend more than half the money it receives from renting land to ski areas on approving ski-area developments and offsetting operator fees is drawing fire from government ethics watchdogs.
Google “Amazon’s Next Frontier” and you’ll find articles predicting an Amazon takeover of everything from auto parts to travel booking. It seems as if the giant retailer is everywhere, but until recently it hasn’t turned up at your local school or fire department.
CHEYENNE – Wyoming-based Taco John’s – which got its start almost 50 years ago during Cheyenne Frontier Days – is positioned well in the quick-service food industry for continued success as it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019, according to company president Jim Creel.
SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County Treasurer Rob Slaughter spoke to the Sweetwater County commissioners Tuesday morning about the final stages of the county's separation with Bank of the West. The deadline to withdraw funds, Oct. 1, was met with no significant challenges.
CHEYENNE – Candidates for three of the state’s top five elected positions pitched themselves to potential voters in a forum Tuesday night, where they occasionally carved out differences on transparency and controversial “party-switching” during primary elections.
Local organizations and businesses are celebrating Manufacturing Day by inviting people to tour facilities in Laramie, Manufacturing Works Project Manager Gustave Anderson said.
The Wyoming Business Council is accepting applications for two new grant programs for startups in the state. The goal of the funding is to help Wyoming’s entrepreneurs participate in ENDOW’s 20-year diversification plan. The first program is Kickstart: Wyoming, which provides $5,000-$50,000 …
The Wyoming Council for Women is accepting nominations for the Woman Entrepreneur Award until Nov. 1.
Four Wyoming agriculture companies are meeting potential buyers and exploring market opportunities in Taiwan this week as part of the Wyoming Business Council’s ongoing international trade mission efforts.
Curt Orde held an orange cab light Friday atop a Grand Avenue Wilderness Response ambulance as Amanda Morley screwed the fixture down.
CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Frontier Days’ plan to buy a coveted retail liquor license in an effort to sell beer, wine and spirits in a new building year-round won initial approval Monday from a City Council committee.
CHEYENNE – A local law office closed its doors after more than 40 years in Cheyenne last week.
CHEYENNE – The guardians of a Wyoming State Hospital mental health patient filed a lawsuit earlier this month accusing the hospital of negligence for hiring and failing to supervise a nurse who allegedly sexually assaulted the patient.
