Featured Stories

Current Edition

Public land ski resort bills draw fire

Public land ski resort bills draw fire

Proposed federal legislation that would require the U.S. Forest Service to spend more than half the money it receives from renting land to ski areas  on approving ski-area developments and offsetting operator fees is drawing fire from government ethics watchdogs.

Amazon goes after local state, city and school purchasing

Amazon goes after local state, city and school purchasing

Google “Amazon’s Next Frontier” and you’ll find articles predicting an Amazon takeover of everything from auto parts to travel booking. It seems as if the giant retailer is everywhere, but until recently it hasn’t turned up at your local school or fire department.

Taco John’s gears up for 50th anniversary

Taco John’s gears up for 50th anniversary

CHEYENNE – Wyoming-based Taco John’s – which got its start almost 50 years ago during Cheyenne Frontier Days – is positioned well in the quick-service food industry for continued success as it prepares to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2019, according to company president Jim Creel.

Industry News

All Sweetwater County ties cut with Bank of the West

All Sweetwater County ties cut with Bank of the West

  • 0

SWEETWATER COUNTY -- Sweetwater County Treasurer Rob Slaughter spoke to the Sweetwater County commissioners Tuesday morning about the final stages of the county's separation with Bank of the West. The deadline to withdraw funds, Oct. 1, was met with no significant challenges.

Sec. of state, treasurer and auditor candidates debate

Sec. of state, treasurer and auditor candidates debate

  • 0

CHEYENNE – Candidates for three of the state’s top five elected positions pitched themselves to potential voters in a forum Tuesday night, where they occasionally carved out differences on transparency and controversial “party-switching” during primary elections.

Business Council accepting startup grant applications

  • 0

The Wyoming Business Council is accepting applications for two new grant programs for startups in the state. The goal of the funding is to help Wyoming’s entrepreneurs participate in ENDOW’s 20-year diversification plan. The first program is Kickstart: Wyoming, which provides $5,000-$50,000 …

Wyoming producers seek Taiwanese buyers

  • 0

Four Wyoming agriculture companies are meeting potential buyers and exploring market opportunities in Taiwan this week as part of the Wyoming Business Council’s ongoing international trade mission efforts.

Guardians accuse Wyoming State Hospital of negligence

Guardians accuse Wyoming State Hospital of negligence

  • 0

CHEYENNE – The guardians of a Wyoming State Hospital mental health patient filed a lawsuit earlier this month accusing the hospital of negligence for hiring and failing to supervise a nurse who allegedly sexually assaulted the patient.

Business and Tech Articles From Around the Web